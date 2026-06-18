IIT-Madras BS programme crosses new milestone as 1,460 learners graduate

At a special convocation held on the institute's campus, IIT Madras celebrated a graduating cohort comprising 634 BS degree holders, 197 BSc graduates, 604 diploma recipients and 25 postgraduate diploma awardees. A total of 173 learners received Certificates of Academic Distinction and Merit in recognition of their academic performance.

"The programme continues to stand out for its inclusivity. Of the graduating learners, 221 belong to families with an annual income below Rs 1 lakh, while another 101 come from households earning between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh a year, " a release from the Institute said.