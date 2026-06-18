IIT-Madras BS programme crosses new milestone as 1,460 learners graduate

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has marked a significant milestone in technology-enabled higher education, with 1,460 learners becoming eligible for degrees and diplomas under its BS Degree Programmes, one of the world's largest non-campus academic initiatives.
At a special convocation held on the institute's campus, IIT Madras celebrated a graduating cohort comprising 634 BS degree holders, 197 BSc graduates, 604 diploma recipients and 25 postgraduate diploma awardees. A total of 173 learners received Certificates of Academic Distinction and Merit in recognition of their academic performance.
"The programme continues to stand out for its inclusivity. Of the graduating learners, 221 belong to families with an annual income below Rs 1 lakh, while another 101 come from households earning between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh a year, " a release from the Institute said.
"With more than 42,000 active learners from across India and several countries, the BS Degree Programmes have evolved into one of the world's largest non-campus higher education initiatives. The learner base includes students pursuing parallel undergraduate courses, working professionals, entrepreneurs and lifelong learners. The convocation also witnessed unique milestones, including father-son and mother-son pairs graduating together, " it noted.
Congratulating the graduates, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti said emerging fields such as Data Science, Electronic Systems, Aeronautics and Space Technology, and Management would play a crucial role in shaping India's future. "Our graduates are not merely degree holders; they are future innovators and problem-solvers who will contribute meaningfully to national development, " he said.
Pratyush Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of Sarvam AI, urged graduates to focus on building deep technology and solving real-world problems at scale.
The programme's annual report highlighted several student achievements, including international competition victories and global hackathon awards. IIT Madras said the initiative continues to expand access to quality education, with over half the learners pursuing it alongside another degree and nearly 14 per cent balancing studies with full-time careers.
"Supported by scholarships and CSR funding, the programme has emerged as a model for widening access to higher education while creating a skilled talent pool for a rapidly evolving economy, " added the release.