IIT-M’s ThinnAI prepares first-time drivers before they get learner’s licence

Developed by IIT Madras’s Centre of Excellence for Road Safety (CoERS), the platform was introduced at the ‘AI for Road Safety’ session during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held in New Delhi on Monday.

Unlike conventional systems that rely on rote learning, ThinnAI uses adaptive, multi-level assessments resembling interactive video modules to evaluate aspiring drivers’ knowledge of traffic rules, road signs and motor vehicles, along with cognitive skills and physical readiness.