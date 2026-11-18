CHENNAI: IIT-Madras on Wednesday said it had organised a summit to deliberate on India’s transition to a sustainable energy future. The summit opened on Tuesday with pre-conference workshops, followed by plenary talks, panel discussions, technical sessions, student presentations and poster sessions, according to a press release.
Addressing the summit, Praveen Chakravarthy, Member of Parliament, said, “Tamil Nadu is strategically placed and poised to become not just India’s but South Asia’s alternative energy capital. Tamil Nadu already generates alternative energy in the form of wind and solar.”
“The missing gap is the ability to store the sustainable energy that we generate. If we develop storage technologies, Tamil Nadu’s uninterrupted coastline can be used to even export alternative power to South Asian countries through undersea cable,” he said. “This is the biggest strategic opportunity awaiting Tamil Nadu and India.”
Chakravarthy said that Tamil Nadu was the second largest in wind energy generation and was reaching a point where generation was no longer a problem and the question was moving towards storage.
The pre-conference workshops on Tuesday focused on AI for Climate and Energy Systems, Agentic Systems for Engineering and Research, Deep Tech Commercialisation and Science Entrepreneurship, and the IITM–Deakin University Workshop. The discussions covered Advanced Batteries and Hydrogen Systems, as well as AI and Digitalisation in Energy Systems.
The second day focused on Sustainable Energy and Environmental Systems and Water-Energy Nexus and Integrated Systems, with panel discussions on both themes. The third and final day will see deliberations on Smart Power Systems and Microgrids, with a panel discussion, invited talks, student talks and a poster session, followed by the valedictory ceremony.