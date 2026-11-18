Addressing the summit, Praveen Chakravarthy, Member of Parliament, said, “Tamil Nadu is strategically placed and poised to become not just India’s but South Asia’s alternative energy capital. Tamil Nadu already generates alternative energy in the form of wind and solar.”

“The missing gap is the ability to store the sustainable energy that we generate. If we develop storage technologies, Tamil Nadu’s uninterrupted coastline can be used to even export alternative power to South Asian countries through undersea cable,” he said. “This is the biggest strategic opportunity awaiting Tamil Nadu and India.”

Chakravarthy said that Tamil Nadu was the second largest in wind energy generation and was reaching a point where generation was no longer a problem and the question was moving towards storage.