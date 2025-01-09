IIT-M’s Saarang fest kicks off with ode to Tamil Nadu’s culture

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) inaugurated its highly anticipated cultural extravaganza, Saarang 2025, on Thursday with a resplendent cultural parade with the theme - “A Kaleidoscope of Tamil Nadu: A Cultural Parade.”

Renowned musician Ilaiyaraaja and Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi inaugurated the event at the IIT-M campus in Guindy.

The cultural parade, which commenced at Gajendra Circle, traversed through the campus to the Open Air Theatre, showcasing the rich cultural diversity of Tamil Nadu.

The procession featured colourful tableaux, live music, and interactive demonstrations of various art forms, providing a mesmerising experience for the audience.

“This initiative aims to foster cultural awareness among the IIT Madras community, promote interdisciplinary collaboration, and provide a platform for talented artists from across Tamil Nadu to showcase their skills,” a release from the institution read.

The Classical Night 2025 kicked off in grand style with a magnificent folk parade featuring an extraordinary showcase of India’s vibrant traditions. The parade included performances of Kaaliattam, Therukoothu, Karagam, Poikaal Kuthirai, Katakaal, Mayilattam, Maadattam, Naiyandi Melam, Parai, Thudumbattam, Puliattam, Silambam, Mallarkhamb, Theyyam, Yakshagana, and Shiva Vathiyam.

Saarang 2025, a five-day cultural extravaganza, promises to be an unforgettable experience, with over 100 events, competitions, and five professional nights. The festival will feature a wide range of events, including competitions, workshops, and pro-shows, showcasing the artistic talents of students and professionals alike.