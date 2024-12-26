IIT-M's RBG labs partners with Odisha govt to adopt approaches to reduce road fatalities

CHENNAI: The RBG labs of IIT-Madras have collaborated with the Government of Odisha to adopt a data-driven and empathy-based approach to enhance road safety in the state and reduce road fatalities.

The strategic partnership is part of a mission to reduce road fatalities through evidence-driven intervention.

The initiative is curated based on RBG Labs' proprietary '5E model and Transportation Safety Framework' (TSF), which encompasses Engineering, Education, Enforcement, Emergency Care, and Empathy to drive impactful road safety measures.

According to IIT-M, this holistic approach will focus on leveraging real-time data, modern technology, and engaging communication tools to create long-term solutions.

The partnership aims to build capacity among officers and ensure that road safety becomes a top priority across departments and at all levels.

"We are committed to reducing road fatalities and enhancing road safety in Odisha," said Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, Steel and Mines, Commerce and Transport Minister, Government of Odisha.

"This partnership with IIT-M is a key step towards our vision of Viksit Odisha, where safety and innovation co-exist to benefit every citizen," he noted.

As part of the strategic partnership, RBG Labs will work with Investigating Officers (IOs) of the Odisha Police to develop scientific crash investigation skills using the 'Root Cause Analysis Matrix' (RCAM) method.

The program aims to impart design thinking skills to IOs to adopt a human factors or empathy-based approach in identifying the root causes of accidents.

"Through this initiative, we seek to build capacity among our officers and ensure that road safety becomes a top priority across departments and at all levels," said Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary, Transport and Commerce department, Government of Odisha.

IIT-M Director V Kamakoti emphasised the institute's commitment to addressing the complexities of road safety.

"At IIT Madras, we have been relentlessly working on innovative, technology-driven solutions to address the complexities of road safety. From identifying accident hotspots and developing advanced crash investigation tools to designing efficient emergency response systems, our efforts have consistently aimed at saving lives and preventing injuries," he added.

The partnership is expected to make a significant impact on road safety in Odisha and serve as a model for other states to follow.