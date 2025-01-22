IIT-M's ExTeM research group drives India’s space ambitions of long-term human presence in space

CHENNAI: IIT Madras researchers are working towards playing a pivotal role in shaping India’s space future of long-term human presence in space and expanding commercial opportunities in the final frontier.

This research will not only benefit space travel through ‘Making in Space for Space’ but also benefit people back on earth ‘Making in Space for Earth’

This research facility operates a Microgravity Drop Tower, which is the fourth-largest operational drop tower in the world.

It was installed in 2017 at the IIT Madras campus due to the efforts of Prof. Amit Kumar, Department of Aerospace Engineering, to carry out experiments under microgravity conditions (or) artificial zero gravity conditions like those in outer space.

Working towards developing technologies for future human settlement on the Moon and Mars, ‘ExTeM’ (Extraterrestrial Manufacturing) Researchers are coming up with innovative processes to tackle the challenges of constructing infrastructure, 3D printing tools, and extracting materials crucial for sustainable space exploration.

PM Narendra Modi, spoke about ExTeM in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on 19 January when he said that “Centre is also developing revolutionary methods like concrete construction without water....Today, our country is setting new benchmarks in Space technology. I extend my best wishes to India's scientists, innovators and young entrepreneurs on behalf of the entire nation.”

Highlighting the importance of such research towards driving India’s space ambitions, Director Kamakoti said, “Today, we are looking at Space Stations which are becoming important for reasons like exploratory studies, climatic modelling, and enviro-studies, among other areas. A lot of people are looking at settlements in space. One such exploratory is to have human settlements in Moon and even Mars. One of the important aspects of for ‘Making in Space for Space’ is building technologies for human settlements.”

He added, “Further, ‘Making in Space for Earth’ is also a focus area for ExTeM. A great example is the semiconductor crystals grown in space may have less defects suitable for next gen chips used in quantum computing. The same principle applies to advanced optical fibers and bioprinting for human implants like artificial hearts. On Earth, printing minute capillaries for the heart is challenging due to self-weight, which can collapse. However, in microgravity, where gravity's effects are eliminated, printing becomes significantly more achievable.”

By harnessing resources available in outer space, such as lunar regolith and Martian soil, ExTeM aims to reduce reliance on Earth-based supply chains, significantly lowering costs and payload requirements.

‘Making in Space for Space’ involves advanced techniques like 3D printing of components and in-situ resource utilization (ISRU) (or Resources in Outer Space) to produce essential components, including lunar habitats and spacecraft parts.