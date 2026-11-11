IIT-Madras’s new method identifies monsoon onset at local level

The climate-network approach tracks how clusters of local rainfall onsets across India evolve, expand and merge into a larger, interconnected system. Researchers say the method could complement conventional monsoon onset analysis and help farmers make informed sowing decisions, besides supporting policymaking on food security, water-resource management and flood preparedness. The findings were published in the

a peer-reviewed journal of American Meteorological Society. The study was co-authored by Yogenraj Patil, Gaurav Chopra, Shruti Tandon and Prof RI Sujith of IIT-M’s Centre of Excellence for Studying Critical Transitions in Complex Systems, and Prof BN Goswami of Gauhati University, Assam.

Researchers developed a climate network in which geographical locations were treated as nodes, with links representing spatial connections between locations experiencing rainfall onset. By tracking the formation, expansion and merging of these clusters, they identified when rainfall at a location becomes part of the larger monsoon system.

“The insight from our research is that the monsoon’s arrival at a location is not necessarily the first rainfall experienced there. Instead, our study defines large-scale onset at a location as the point when its local rainfall onset becomes part of the largest, planetary-scale cluster of interconnected rainfall onsets,” said Prof Sujith, head of the centre. “Transition indicated that rainfall had become embedded in the broader monsoon system rather than being driven by a transient local event. This is a phase transition in a climate network.”