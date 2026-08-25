IIT Madras’s CHEMCONNECT 2026 to drive industry-academia innovation

Organised by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, the inaugural conclave also witnessed the launch of the Centre of Excellence on Biodegradable Packaging Materials (BioPack) at IIT-M.

Department Secretary Tejveer Singh, who inaugurated the event, said, “Stronger industry-academia partnerships are crucial to translating laboratory research into market-ready products as India pursued the Viksit Bharat@2047 goal. Import substitution and greater domestic value addition are need of the hour. More products should be processed within the country to strengthen self-reliance. Targeted R&D and industry-backed research clusters can help expand India’s global footprint.”