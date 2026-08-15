IIT Madras unveils musical fountain to help students beat stress

The project, valued at around Rs 43 lakh, involved transforming the existing static water fountain into a fully engineered installation featuring choreographed water jets, lighting and customised song programming, all synchronised to create a coordinated audiovisual experience.

Located at the heart of the campus between the central library and the administrative building, Gajendra circle is a familiar gathering point for students and a venue for campus events and celebrations. The landmark is distinguished by its iconic sculpture of two elephants facing opposite directions beneath the central water feature.