The facilities were inaugurated by Union Health and Family Welfare Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on Sunday as part of the institute’s broader campus wellness programme for students, faculty, staff and other members of the campus community.

Srivastava said, “The initiatives brought preventive healthcare, traditional medical knowledge and modern technology together with a focus on mental wellness, sleep research, scientific evaluation of Indian medical practices and accessible emergency care. “This should lead to affordable, indigenous and evidence-based healthcare solutions benefiting society.”

IIT-M director V Kamakoti said that institutional excellence must go hand-in-hand with the health and well-being of its community. “The initiatives will integrate specialised healthcare, traditional Indian medical knowledge and engineering research to develop innovative and affordable solutions,” he added.