CHENNAI: IIT-Madras has expanded its campus healthcare infrastructure with three new initiatives — an autism research laboratory, a dedicated sleep study facility and an electric ambulance service, aimed at improving access to specialised medical care while advancing indigenous healthcare technologies.
The facilities were inaugurated by Union Health and Family Welfare Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on Sunday as part of the institute’s broader campus wellness programme for students, faculty, staff and other members of the campus community.
Srivastava said, “The initiatives brought preventive healthcare, traditional medical knowledge and modern technology together with a focus on mental wellness, sleep research, scientific evaluation of Indian medical practices and accessible emergency care. “This should lead to affordable, indigenous and evidence-based healthcare solutions benefiting society.”
IIT-M director V Kamakoti said that institutional excellence must go hand-in-hand with the health and well-being of its community. “The initiatives will integrate specialised healthcare, traditional Indian medical knowledge and engineering research to develop innovative and affordable solutions,” he added.
The sleep study facility, established at the campus health centre, will offer specialised assessment, consultation and treatment through experts associated with Kauvery Hospitals. It will also facilitate research into sleep patterns and disorders, subject to Institutional Ethics Committee approval and informed consent.
The initiative follows concerns identified through the institute’s mental health support services, which provide access to counsellors, clinical psychologists and psychiatrists. Students can also access round-the-clock counselling through Myndwell.
The autism research initiative, proposed under the Centre for Indian Medical Knowledge, will involve collaboration with AIIMS Jodhpur to scientifically evaluate Integrated Varmam Therapy for children with autism spectrum disorder. AIIMS Jodhpur has shared its clinical experience of administering the integrated therapy to more than 800 children.
IIT-Madras researchers also plan to develop indigenous pressure-sensing gloves to measure contact pressure and provide real-time feedback to practitioners. Genetic, molecular and epigenetic studies are proposed to investigate the possible mechanisms underlying the therapy and correlate findings with clinical outcomes.
The electric ambulance service is expected to improve emergency response and patient transport within the campus, particularly for elderly members and those requiring immediate assistance. It will supplement the institute’s existing fleet of two small ambulances and a fully equipped turbo ambulance.