IIT-Madras, UNESCO institute join hands to take AI, immersive learning to classrooms

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras and the UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (UNESCO MGIEP) have joined hands to develop AI-powered and immersive learning technologies aimed at integrating Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) into mainstream education.
Under the collaboration, UNESCO MGIEP will bring its expertise in SEL, while IIT-Madras will contribute its capabilities in artificial intelligence, Extended Reality (XR), game design, and immersive technologies, the institutions said in a joint statement.
The initiative would focus on developing open-source digital learning tools that could make education more interactive, personalised and learner-centric, and be adapted to diverse educational systems.
The cooperation agreement was signed in the presence of UNESCO MGIEP Director Obijiofor Aginam, IIT-Madras Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research) Manu Santhanam, and Experiential Technology Innovation Centre (XTIC) head M Manivannan.
Aginam said UNESCO MGIEP would provide expertise in SEL and help align the initiative with UNESCO’s recommendations on AI ethics and learner-centred education. He said the proposed open-source AI tool was expected to help move SEL from policy aspiration to everyday classroom practice.
The tool was also expected to ease teachers’ workload by helping them incorporate SEL into lesson plans, classroom activities, and assessments, Aginam said, adding that teachers would be able to adapt the content to suit local contexts and that low-cost models designed for low-bandwidth environments could help bridge the digital divide.
Manivannan said a major outcome of the partnership would be AI-powered tools capable of transforming conventional curricula by integrating SEL concepts with gamified and immersive learning experiences.
According to the partners, the proposed AI tool will analyse existing curricula and generate personalised learning pathways incorporating SEL.
The immersive components are intended to promote experiential learning and participation, while providing real-time emotional feedback and developing skills such as self-awareness, self-management, responsible decision-making, relationship-building, and social awareness.
The collaboration will also cover joint research in educational technology, pedagogy, AI and learning sciences, besides faculty and researcher exchanges, workshops, and conferences and seminars.
The initiative is aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 4.7 on education for peaceful, inclusive and sustainable societies, the institutions added.