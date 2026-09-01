IIT-Madras, UNESCO institute join hands to take AI, immersive learning to classrooms

Under the collaboration, UNESCO MGIEP will bring its expertise in SEL, while IIT-Madras will contribute its capabilities in artificial intelligence, Extended Reality (XR), game design, and immersive technologies, the institutions said in a joint statement.

The initiative would focus on developing open-source digital learning tools that could make education more interactive, personalised and learner-centric, and be adapted to diverse educational systems.

The cooperation agreement was signed in the presence of UNESCO MGIEP Director Obijiofor Aginam, IIT-Madras Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research) Manu Santhanam, and Experiential Technology Innovation Centre (XTIC) head M Manivannan.

Aginam said UNESCO MGIEP would provide expertise in SEL and help align the initiative with UNESCO’s recommendations on AI ethics and learner-centred education. He said the proposed open-source AI tool was expected to help move SEL from policy aspiration to everyday classroom practice.