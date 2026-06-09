IIT Madras to showcase deep-tech push at Bharat Innovates summit in France

Organised by the Union Ministry of Education as part of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, the event is aimed at connecting Indian technology ventures emerging from higher educational institutions with global investors, industry leaders, research laboratories and policymakers.

IIT Madras will anchor two of the event’s 13 thematic sectors, Blue Economy and Next-Generation Communications, while also presenting 15 incubated startups and a series of advanced research initiatives spanning Hyperloop systems, 5G and 6G technologies, AI ecosystems, port automation and lab-grown diamond technologies.