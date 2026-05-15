IIT Madras to showcase 100 AI, data science research projects on May 18

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) will showcase nearly 100 research projects spanning artificial intelligence and data science during the annual research showcase of its Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI (WSAI) on May 18, bringing together researchers, students, industry representatives and academic experts under one platform.
The event, to be held on the institute campus from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm, will feature research posters presented by scholars and students associated with WSAI and its interdisciplinary research laboratories and centres.
The showcase is expected to offer a glimpse into emerging work in applied AI and machine learning, generative AI and large language models, reinforcement learning, computer vision, computational biology and responsible AI.
The Institute said several of the projects to be exhibited have already been presented at leading international conferences and published in reputed journals, reflecting the growing global visibility of IIT-M’ research ecosystem in AI and data science.
Balaraman Ravindran, Head of WSAI, said the annual showcase had evolved into a significant forum highlighting collaborative and interdisciplinary AI research at the institute.
“The WSAI Annual Research Showcase over the years has grown into an important forum for celebrating the collaborative spirit of interdisciplinary AI research at IIT-M. Through this year’s showcase, we hope to highlight the contributions of students and researchers working on impactful problems across multiple domains of AI and data science,” he said.
The organisers have invited research scholars, students, industry stakeholders and collaborators from other institutions to participate in the event and interact with the institute’s expanding AI and data science community.