IIT Madras to open over 100 research labs to public in January

The Institute Open House 2027, scheduled from January 2-4, will feature around 80 exhibition stalls showcasing research and development projects, live demonstrations and innovations by students and faculty members.

Visitors will also have access to more than 100 laboratories across 18 academic departments, including national research centres and centres of excellence. Organised under the ‘Anaivarukkum IITM’ (IIT Madras for All) initiative, the event aims to make its academic and research facilities accessible to wider sections of society, particularly students from rural and underserved communities.