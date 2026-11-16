IIT Madras to open over 100 research labs to public in January

CHENNAI: IIT Madras will open its research laboratories and innovation facilities to the public for three days in January, offering students and visitors an opportunity to explore the institute’s research ecosystem and interact with its scientific community.
The Institute Open House 2027, scheduled from January 2-4, will feature around 80 exhibition stalls showcasing research and development projects, live demonstrations and innovations by students and faculty members.
Visitors will also have access to more than 100 laboratories across 18 academic departments, including national research centres and centres of excellence. Organised under the ‘Anaivarukkum IITM’ (IIT Madras for All) initiative, the event aims to make its academic and research facilities accessible to wider sections of society, particularly students from rural and underserved communities.
Director V Kamakoti said, “The initiative aims to make science, technology and innovation accessible to aspiring minds irrespective of their backgrounds. Exposure to advanced laboratories and research will encourage young visitors to pursue careers in science and engineering and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.”
The institute expects more than 95,000 registrations and 60,000 visitors. Interactive campus maps, an AI-powered chatbot and real-time crowd-monitoring facilities will help visitors navigate the campus and manage their laboratory visits.
The 2026 edition attracted nearly 35,000 visitors and participation from more than 550 schools, including around 130 from rural areas. Participants came from 250 cities across the country.
Dean (Students) Sathyanarayana N Gummadi said, “The event will build on last year’s response and expose young people to research opportunities.” Advisor (Co-curricular) Ramkumar Penchaliah said that it would also “help students explore higher education opportunities at IITs”.
Registration closes on November 30. The event will be held ahead of the institute’s annual technical festival, Shaastra 2027.