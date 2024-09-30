IIT Madras to launch training prog for engg, science students

CHENNAI: IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation on Monday informed that it has partnered with Swayam Plus to launch a new initiative to train engineering and science students with electronics background who have industry-ready technical skills.

According to IIT-M, placement assistance will be provided for students who excel in the programme.

“Pravartak will select students for the training programme, which will be held at IIT-M campus from October 7-18. Last date to apply is October 3 (Thursday). Register through the https://iitmpravartak.org.in/advanced-electronic-mfg,” the release read.

R Sarathi, Dean (planning), at IIT-M said, “This initiative aims to provide a training experience that prepares participants to deliver exceptional skills in the semiconductor industry. The programme is designed to equip them with the necessary skills, knowledge, and tools to handle a wide range of technical and customer service issues efficiently and effectively.”

Industry relevant curriculum, placement support, bridging the skill gap will be the highlights of the program, which will also provide completely hands-on training with a subsidised fee of Rs 15,000 + GST. Accommodation (including food) will be offered at the campus at Rs 650/day for each student.

Requests for accommodation can be made on/before October 3. Swayam Plus is a joint initiative by the Ministry of Education, GoI, and IIT Madras, launched in line with NEP 2020 focused on promoting and encouraging employability-focused skilling courses.