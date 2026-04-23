IIT Madras to host tech summit in Delhi on May 5

A release from IIT M stated that the summit aims to bring together key stakeholders from across industry, academia, and government to strengthen collaboration and accelerate the country's journey towards a "Viksit Bharat" through innovation-driven growth.

The event is expected to witness participation from corporate leaders, policymakers, researchers, and representatives from public sector undertakings. It will focus on the importance of partnerships in transforming cutting-edge research into scalable solutions across critical sectors, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, sustainability, healthcare, and entrepreneurship.

IIT Madras also mentioned that it has made notable progress in facilitating industry collaboration with a steady rise in the number of funded research projects and innovation output. The institute also plays a key role in supporting a vibrant startup ecosystem and files a large number of patents annually, underlining its commitment to technological advancement.