IIT Madras to host tech summit in Delhi on May 5

CHENNAI: In a move to accelerate India's journey towards a "Viksit Bharat" through innovation-driven growth, IIT Madras will host a technology Summit in New Delhi on May 5 (Tuesday).
A release from IIT M stated that the summit aims to bring together key stakeholders from across industry, academia, and government to strengthen collaboration and accelerate the country's journey towards a "Viksit Bharat" through innovation-driven growth.
The event is expected to witness participation from corporate leaders, policymakers, researchers, and representatives from public sector undertakings. It will focus on the importance of partnerships in transforming cutting-edge research into scalable solutions across critical sectors, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, sustainability, healthcare, and entrepreneurship.
IIT Madras also mentioned that it has made notable progress in facilitating industry collaboration with a steady rise in the number of funded research projects and innovation output. The institute also plays a key role in supporting a vibrant startup ecosystem and files a large number of patents annually, underlining its commitment to technological advancement.
A major highlight of the summit will be the IITM Social Impact Awards 2026, which will honour organisations that foster technology and corporate social responsibility initiatives to deliver measurable social impact.
Overall, the summit is expected to serve as a platform for building meaningful partnerships, encouraging innovation, and contributing to a stronger, self-reliant, and globally competitive India.