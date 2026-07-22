IIT Madras to host symposium to advance country's semiconductor future

IIT Madras is partnering with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and RISC-V International, the non-profit home of the open standard RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture (ISA), to host the 3rd Digital India RISC-V (DIR-V) Symposium 2026.

It will be held from August 1 to 2 at IIT Madras Research Park in Chennai, an official release here on Wednesday said.

The symposium aligns with the union government's vision to establish India as a trusted global hub for semiconductor design, electronics manufacturing, and secure digital infrastructure.