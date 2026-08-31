IIT-Madras to host national workshop on metabolic modelling

Organised by the Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI (WSAI) and the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), the workshop is titled ‘Metabolic Modelling-From Pathways to Predictions’.

The in-person programme will combine classroom lectures with practical sessions using tools such as COBRApy to analyse and interpret metabolic models of individual organisms and microbial communities.

It will provide participants with practical exposure to systems biology and metabolic engineering.