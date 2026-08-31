IIT-Madras to host national workshop on metabolic modelling

CHENNAI: IIT Madras will host a three-day national workshop on systems biology, metabolic engineering and constraint-based modelling from September 16, bringing together students, researchers and faculty for lectures and hands-on training.
Organised by the Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI (WSAI) and the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), the workshop is titled ‘Metabolic Modelling-From Pathways to Predictions’.
The in-person programme will combine classroom lectures with practical sessions using tools such as COBRApy to analyse and interpret metabolic models of individual organisms and microbial communities.
It will provide participants with practical exposure to systems biology and metabolic engineering.
The workshop is open to final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students, researchers, faculty members and industry professionals with a background in, or interest in, biology and metabolic modelling.
Applicants will be shortlisted based on their statement of purpose, educational background and relevance to the workshop’s focus.
The workshop is convened by Karthik Raman of WSAI and Meiyappan Lakshmanan, Assistant Professor, Department of Biotechnology, IIT Madras.
Faculty, postdoctoral researchers and PhD scholars from the Centre for Integrative Biology and Systems Medicine (IBSE) and WSAI will conduct the sessions.
Last date to apply is September 4. More details are available through the workshop announcement. Queries may be sent to events@dsai.iitm.ac.in