IIT Madras to hold GATE 2027; Robotics paper added, syllabus revamped

Conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the IITs on behalf of the National Coordination Board-GATE under the Ministry of Education, the examination will mark its 45th edition since its launch in 1983.

The online application process is expected to begin in the middle of August, while the examination will be conducted on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027, in computer-based mode. Tests will be held in both the forenoon and afternoon sessions on each of the six examination days.