IIT Madras to hold GATE 2027; Robotics paper added, syllabus revamped

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will organise the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027, with the national-level examination set to introduce a new paper in Robotics and Automation and a revised syllabus to reflect evolving academic and industry requirements.
Conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the IITs on behalf of the National Coordination Board-GATE under the Ministry of Education, the examination will mark its 45th edition since its launch in 1983.
The online application process is expected to begin in the middle of August, while the examination will be conducted on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027, in computer-based mode. Tests will be held in both the forenoon and afternoon sessions on each of the six examination days.
Officials said GATE 2027 would comprise 30 papers. A new paper on Robotics and Automation (RA) has been introduced, while the existing Textile Engineering and Fibre Science (TF) paper has been restructured as a sectional component under Engineering Sciences (XE).
The syllabus has also been revised after five years to keep pace with advances in engineering, science and technology.
Candidates will be permitted to appear for one or two papers from the approved combinations. The examination will be conducted only in English, and GATE scores will remain valid for three years from the date of the declaration of results.
To enhance the security and integrity of the examination, the registration process will be integrated with DigiLocker and facial authentication. Candidates have been advised to complete the verification process in advance to facilitate seamless entry into examination centres.
A valid GATE score enables candidates to seek admission, with possible financial assistance, to master’s, direct doctoral and doctoral programmes in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education and other government agencies. The score is also accepted by several higher educational institutions for postgraduate admissions and is widely used by public sector undertakings and other organisations in their recruitment process.