IIT Madras symposium to explore microbiomes’ role in health, environment and space

The sixth IBSE International Symposium, titled ‘Microbiomes in Environment, Health, and Beyond’, will bring together more than 20 scientists from India and abroad to discuss microbial communities, their applications and computational approaches to studying them. The deadline for early-bird registration is October 31, 2026.

“Microbiomes shape the health of people and of the planet, and understanding them increasingly depends on bringing data, models and experiments together,” said Prof. Karthik Raman, coordinator of the Centre for Integrative Biology and Systems mEdicine (IBSE) and professor in the Department of Data Science and AI at IIT Madras.

The symposium is being organised by Karthik Raman and Kasthuri Venkateswaran, adjunct faculty at IIT Madras and a former researcher at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Kasthuri spent more than two decades studying microbes in spacecraft assembly cleanrooms and aboard the International Space Station.