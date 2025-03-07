IIT-Madras, Swayam Plus to offer job-oriented courses

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) on Friday announced that it was partnering with the industry and other Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to offer employability-focussed courses on Swayam Plus.

Accordingly, the HEIs will collaborate with Swayam Plus to encourage students to take up these industry-relevant courses as part of their academic curriculum.

Through the MoUs signed with these institutes, the initial phase is set to bring in over 2,500 candidates on Swayam Plus in the coming weeks. Swayam Plus will also bring in more institutes, targeting the enrolment of more than 10,000 students from various institutions who will be taking these courses for extra credits.

Prof R Sarathi, dean (planning), IIT-M and Swayam Plus coordinator, said: “The objective of these MoUs is to encourage HEIs to embed Swayam Plus courses into their semester schedules. Institutions will conduct proctored exams and award academic credits to students after they complete these courses and their assessments.”

Swayam Plus is an initiative by the Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, with the IIT-M designated as the nodal agency for implementation. It aims to revolutionise professional development by providing access to high-quality learning content and career growth opportunities, empowering learners to take charge of their futures.

The industry MoUs with Veranda Learning Solutions and NSE Academy will enable them to offer employability-focused courses on the Swayam Plus portal. The goal is to enhance learners’ job prospects by equipping them with industry-relevant skills.

The MoUs signed with HEIs such as Sathyabama University, Thiagarajar College of Arts, Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Sri Venkateswara University and Vinayaka Mission’s Law School will allow them to integrate Swayam Plus courses into their curriculum, and the latter would also provide assessments and certification.

Industry partners will offer courses that focus on industry-specific skills and employability. These courses will be made available on Swayam Plus, allowing learners to gain practical and career-relevant knowledge. They will share courses, which will be on Swayam Plus after the approval from the Programme Implementation Committee at IIT-M.