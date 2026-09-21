IIT-Madras summit eyes Hyperloop for India’s future freight network

CHENNAI: From laboratory prototypes to real-world freight corridors, IIT Madras and the Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, are exploring how Hyperloop technology could reshape high-speed cargo movement, port connectivity and India’s future logistics network.
The Parivahan 2.0 – Global Hyperloop Summit, held at IIT Madras’ Discovery satellite campus at Thaiyur near Chennai on September 19, saw TuTr Hyperloop and Larsen and Toubro (L&T) sign an agreement, marking an important step towards greater industry participation in developing Hyperloop-related technologies.
Addressing the summit virtually, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said Hyperloop could connect ports with logistics parks, warehouses, industrial clusters and inland freight terminals, enabling faster and more efficient cargo movement.
Sonowal described the progress of TuTr Hyperloop’s Linear Induction Motor technology demonstrator at Deendayal Port, followed by Maglev technology, as a historic step in taking the technology from the laboratory to the port and towards commercialisation.
He said India should move beyond technology demonstration and work towards a full-scale cargo Hyperloop system as part of its future logistics network.
IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti said Hyperloop had been a major interdisciplinary initiative at the institute, involving several departments. Stressing the need to demonstrate indigenous technology on real platforms, he called for Hyperloop clubs across IITs and skill-development courses on structures, levitation and propulsion through SWAYAM and SWAYAM Plus.
The summit examined Hyperloop applications in freight movement, port-to-hinterland connectivity and logistics, besides the technological, infrastructure, regulatory and commercial requirements for developing an ecosystem around the technology.
IIT Madras Faculty Advisor Satya Chakravarthy said the third Global Hyperloop Competition in 2027 would be integrated with Shaastra, the institute’s annual technical festival, providing an institutional framework for its continued growth and global reach.
Deendayal Port Authority Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh said the competition would bring students, researchers, innovators, startups and industry together to explore the possibilities and viability of Hyperloop-based transportation solutions.
Technical sessions covered Linear Induction Motors and Magnetic Levitation, while panel discussions focused on government, industry and academia collaboration to advance Hyperloop technology.