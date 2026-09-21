IIT-Madras summit eyes Hyperloop for India’s future freight network

The Parivahan 2.0 – Global Hyperloop Summit, held at IIT Madras’ Discovery satellite campus at Thaiyur near Chennai on September 19, saw TuTr Hyperloop and Larsen and Toubro (L&T) sign an agreement, marking an important step towards greater industry participation in developing Hyperloop-related technologies.

Addressing the summit virtually, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said Hyperloop could connect ports with logistics parks, warehouses, industrial clusters and inland freight terminals, enabling faster and more efficient cargo movement.

Sonowal described the progress of TuTr Hyperloop’s Linear Induction Motor technology demonstrator at Deendayal Port, followed by Maglev technology, as a historic step in taking the technology from the laboratory to the port and towards commercialisation.