IIT Madras student hospitalised after suspected medication overdose

CHENNAI: A postgraduate student from Assam studying at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras in Chennai was hospitalised after she was found unconscious in her hostel room on campus, prompting a police investigation.
According to a Maalaimalar report, the student, who is in the second year of her postgraduate programme at the institute located in Guindy, had been staying in the campus hostel.
According to police, her roommates found her unconscious in the hostel room the previous day and immediately rushed her to a private hospital in Alwarpet for treatment. She is currently undergoing treatment and is reported to be under medical care.
Based on the incident, the Kotturpuram Police registered a case and launched an inquiry.
During the investigation, police found that the student had been taking medication for stress-related issues and is suspected to have fainted after consuming an excessive quantity of tablets.
Police have informed her relatives about the incident and further investigation is underway.