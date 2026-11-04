IIT Madras start-up beats global majors to emerge L1 for Navy’s Rs 32,000 crore warship project

The start-up emerged as the only Indian company to qualify in a globally competed tender that initially attracted five participants, including established international defence and shipbuilding companies. Italy’s Fincantieri, Germany’s RENK and Spain’s Navantia were among the global players in the competition. Following technical and commercial evaluation, three companies qualified for the final stage, with AstraYAN emerging L1.

The selection process, which spanned more than a year, involved technical evaluation by the Indian Navy, the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and the shipyards.

The assignment involves integrating the propulsion machinery, transmission architecture and control systems into a unified operating system. The corvettes will feature a Combined Diesel and Gas Turbine–Cross-Connect (CODAG-CC) propulsion arrangement, combining diesel engines and gas turbines to meet varying operational requirements.