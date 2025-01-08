IIT-Madras set to host 51st edition of Saarang from Jan 9

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras is gearing up to host the 51st edition of Saarang, one of India's most eagerly anticipated and largest student-run annual cultural festivals.

Scheduled to take place from January 9 to 13, this year's extravaganza promises to be a resplendent celebration of artistic expression, creativity, and innovation, according to IIT-M.

“Embracing the enchanting realm of visual storytelling and the art of weaving captivating tales, the theme for Saarang 2025 is "Frames and Fables." This eclectic theme is poised to provide a fertile canvas for participants to showcase their imagination, talent, and flair for the dramatic,” a release from IIT-M read.

“With an expected footfall of 80,000 enthusiasts, Saarang 2025 is anticipated to be a vibrant tapestry of music, dance, art, and culture, showcasing the rich diversity of South India's cultural landscape. The festival will feature a wide range of events, including music concerts, dance performances, theatrical productions, and art exhibitions, among others,” it said.

Speaking on the occasion, V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M, observed, "Saarang is a unique event that embodies the quintessential spirit of IIT Madras. It provides a platform for our students to unleash their creativity, showcase their talent, and demonstrate their exceptional organizational and management skills."

Kamakoti further added, "Events like Saarang are a testament to the institute's commitment to fostering a culture of creativity, innovation, and artistic expression. I extend my warmest felicitations to the students, participants, and organizers who have worked tirelessly to make this event a grand success."