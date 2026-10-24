IIT-Madras scientist part of team demonstrating electrically driven molecular rotation

The findings, published in Nature, establish a feedback mechanism between molecular motion and electrical transport at the atomic scale, with potential applications in future nanoscale technologies.

Assistant Professor Anil Kumar Singh, Department of Physics, IIT-M, is a corresponding author and the principal experimental contributor to the study, which involved researchers from India, Israel, Germany, Denmark and China. The team investigated a molecular rotor made of helicene, a spiral-shaped molecule suspended between two gold electrodes.

When voltage was applied, the molecule moved through a cyclic sequence of configurations. Reversing the voltage polarity reversed the sequence, demonstrating electrical control over the direction of molecular motion.