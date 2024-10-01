IIT Madras researchers identify enhanced drug delivery method for eye treatments

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) researchers have demonstrated how drugs injected in the human eye can be better delivered to the target region through ‘convection caused by mild laser heating’.

They used simulation and modelling studies to analyse the efficacy of various types of treatments on the human eye, focusing on heat and mass transfer.

With nearly 11 million individuals afflicted by retinal disorders in India, indigenous original research of this nature holds promise for the development and advancement of Laser-based treatments for various eye diseases.

This research was taken up nearly a decade ago by Prof. Arunn Narasimhan, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, who collaborated with Dr. Lingam Gopal of Shankar Nethralaya and initiated bio-thermal research into the effects of laser irradiation on the retina for the first time in India.

The researchers have also shown in a separate study that the required heating does not damage the eye tissues.

Subsequent research work in 3D human eye models earned Mr. Shirinvas Vibuthe an invitation to present his work at the international conference ICCHMT 2023 held in Germany.