IIT Madras Pravartak partners Madhubun to bring future-ready learning to schools nationwide

The collaboration seeks to bridge the gap between conventional classroom education and evolving industry expectations by offering a range of future-focused programmes for students from Classes VII to XII and educators across the country. The courses will be delivered primarily through live online sessions supplemented with study material, case studies and recorded lectures. The training and course content will be provided free of cost, while participants may choose to appear for an online certification examination on payment of a nominal fee to obtain a performance-grade certificate issued by IITM Pravartak.

The first batch of the programme is scheduled to begin on August 7, with registrations closing on August 3. Besides the online format, participants will also have access to on-campus school programmes and immersive learning sessions at IITM Pravartak, IIT Madras Research Park and partner institutions.

Highlighting the objective of the initiative, Meenakshi Chidambaram, General Manager of IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said India’s rapidly changing economy requires learners to possess interdisciplinary competencies alongside technical knowledge. “These programmes are designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application, preparing students and educators for emerging opportunities in innovation-driven sectors. By equipping learners and institutions with practical tools, we are building a more resilient and industry-aligned learning ecosystem,” she said.