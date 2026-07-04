IIT-Madras Pravartak completes 5 years, showcases advances in defence technology, AI and deep-tech innovation

CHENNAI: IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation, the Technology Innovation Hub of IIT Madras, on Saturday (July 4) highlighted its growing contribution to India’s technology ecosystem, saying its research over the past five years has been translated into solutions supporting defence, governance, healthcare, education, agriculture and entrepreneurship.
Marking its fifth anniversary through ‘Pravartak Impact Day’, the Foundation outlined its work in developing indigenous technologies, nurturing deep-tech startups and building a skilled workforce through collaborations with government, academia and industry.
Delivering the keynote address virtually, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti said IITM Pravartak had become an important pillar in advancing translational research and innovation, contributing to India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.
Chief Executive Officer MJ Shankar Raman said the Foundation had consistently focused on developing technologies with tangible societal outcomes. “Technology has meaning only when it creates impact. Over the last five years, we have brought together academia, industry, government and startups to build capabilities that serve the nation through innovation with real-world applications,” he said.
Among its major achievements, the Foundation said it had developed indigenous secure communication systems for the Indian Armed Forces for mission-critical operations. Its Centre for Human-Centric Artificial Intelligence is also building AI-driven solutions for public audit, judicial administration, government procurement, defence, neonatal healthcare, heritage conservation and prison mental health.
IITM Pravartak has incubated 58 deep-tech startups, with 20 graduating from its programme. Five have secured Series A or pre-Series A funding, while 23 have commercialised their technologies.
The Foundation has trained over 24,000 learners, including students, working professionals and government officials, besides equipping nearly 3,000 rural teachers with digital skills. Its outreach now extends to 13 Rural Technology Centres, 189 Rural Interaction Centres and more than 4,000 students, while partnerships with Samsung, Accenture and Vertiv continue to strengthen India’s deep-tech innovation ecosystem.