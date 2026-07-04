IIT-Madras Pravartak completes 5 years, showcases advances in defence technology, AI and deep-tech innovation

Marking its fifth anniversary through ‘Pravartak Impact Day’, the Foundation outlined its work in developing indigenous technologies, nurturing deep-tech startups and building a skilled workforce through collaborations with government, academia and industry.

Delivering the keynote address virtually, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti said IITM Pravartak had become an important pillar in advancing translational research and innovation, contributing to India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.