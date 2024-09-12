IIT Madras partners with Ford India to train next generation young drivers

CHENNAI: IIT Madras’ Center of Excellence for Road Safety (CoERS) are partnering with Ford to address the growing concern of road accidents involving young drivers.

The initiative aims to train the young minds of the next generation of drivers.

They are planning to equip thousands of students from 240 schools in Tamil Nadu with essential road safety knowledge and skills through master trainers.

As per a Report on ‘Road Accidents in India 2022’ by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), as many as 42,878 out of total 1,68,491 fatal road accident victims in the year 2022 were under 25 years.

Towards this objective, this program focuses on practical training, emphasising responsible driving on the roads.

The CoERS, IIT Madras, and Ford have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on August 30.

Speaking on the occasion, V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “IIT Madras is committed to driving social change through various initiatives. Engaging the younger generation in these efforts is crucial for fostering a culture of safety on the roads. We have previously worked on improving driver behaviour, and through this initiative, we aim to sensitise the younger generation—the drivers of tomorrow—towards safer driving practices.”