IIT-Madras organises ‘Thiramai ‐ Sports 4 All’ for people with disability

CHENNAI: IIT Madras, along with RRD, a multinational company, on Friday has launched ‘Thiramai – Sports 4 All’, a three-day sports event (Nov 22-24) for persons with disabilities (PwDs) in its campus on Friday.

A total of 100 PwDs took part in eight games – all aimed at introducing adaptive sports and games to the disabled.

Professor Sathyanarayana N Gummadi, dean (students), IIT-M, inaugurated the event in the presence of other stakeholders. Welcoming all the participants, he said: “We want even more people with disabilities to participate in the coming years. Our goal is to highlight the importance of adaptive sports in enabling community participation, empowering the disabled to recognise their capabilities and nurture promising talent for future opportunities in adaptive sports.”

‘Thiramai – Sports 4 All includes three events over 2024-2025 with the current event being the first. The first two events will be held as a 3‐day sports camp to introduce and train primarily persons with mobility impairments in different adaptive sports.

Around 100 participants with amateur or beginner experience in sports were invited to interact and engage with coaches, learn about adaptive sports devices and hone their skills. The final event includes a carnival of sports and games to engage participants from wider groups of disabilities such as cognitive, hearing and visual, among others, together with a fun zone for children and accompanying caregivers.

The events held included wheelchair basketball, wheelchair badminton, wheelchair tennis, wheelchair cricket, wheelchair racing, table tennis, throw events (javelin, discus, shop put) and boccia.