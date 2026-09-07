IIT Madras opens School Connect to Class IX students

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has opened applications for the October 2026 cohort of its School Connect programme, expanding it to Class IX students for the first time to help schoolchildren make informed choices about higher education and careers.
Implemented through the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), the programme is open to students of Classes IX to XII. Applications close on September 30 and courses begin on October 5.
The eight-week online programme offers 17 disciplines, including Data Science and AI, Aerospace, Cybersecurity, Electronic Systems, Law, Economics and Finance, Architecture and Design, Humanities, Mathematics and Computing, and Engineering Biological Systems. Courses combine recorded lectures, live sessions, assignments and computer-based assessments, with successful students receiving an official e-certificate from IIT Madras CODE.
Courses are offered in English and Hindi, while modules in seven more regional languages are under development.
“Earlier exposure gives students more time to discover their interests and make informed decisions,” CODE Chair Prof Andrew Thangaraj said, adding that IIT Madras aims to take the programme to 25,000 schools across the country.
Dean Academics Prof Prathap Haridas said School Connect would help students explore diverse fields, broaden their horizons and make informed choices about their future.
Since its launch, the programme has reached more than 1.75 lakh students across 4,900-plus schools, including over 60 overseas. Class XII students can also explore IIT Madras’ non-campus BS degree programmes.
Students and teachers from top-performing schools will be invited to the IIT Madras campus for felicitation and interaction with faculty.