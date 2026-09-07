IIT Madras opens School Connect to Class IX students

Implemented through the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), the programme is open to students of Classes IX to XII. Applications close on September 30 and courses begin on October 5.

The eight-week online programme offers 17 disciplines, including Data Science and AI, Aerospace, Cybersecurity, Electronic Systems, Law, Economics and Finance, Architecture and Design, Humanities, Mathematics and Computing, and Engineering Biological Systems. Courses combine recorded lectures, live sessions, assignments and computer-based assessments, with successful students receiving an official e-certificate from IIT Madras CODE.