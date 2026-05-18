IIT Madras opens admissions for web-enabled M.Tech, PG Diploma programmes

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has invited applications for its Web-Enabled M.Tech and Postgraduate Diploma programmes for the 2026 academic cycle, offering flexible higher education opportunities for working professionals as well as fresh graduates seeking advanced technical training.
The institute said applications for the programmes will remain open till May 31, while entrance examinations are scheduled during June and July. Academic sessions for selected candidates are expected to commence in August or September this year.
Designed around online and weekend learning, the programmes allow candidates to pursue postgraduate education without taking a break from employment or relocating. Classes will be conducted through live online sessions, largely during evenings and weekends.
Highlighting the focus of the initiative, Prathap Haridoss, Dean (Academic Courses), IIT-M, said the programmes place strong emphasis on project-based learning linked to real-world industrial challenges.
“A distinctive feature of the programme is its strong emphasis on project-based learning, where participants can align academic work with real-world challenges in their workplaces and industries,” he said.
He added that the courses were structured to address evolving industry requirements while enabling learners to balance academic pursuits with professional and personal commitments.
The programmes cover emerging and industry-oriented disciplines including Artificial Intelligence, Aerospace Engineering, Information Security, E-Mobility, Manufacturing Analytics, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Process Safety.
Candidates applying for the M.Tech programmes must possess relevant academic qualifications along with a minimum of two years of work experience, while the PG Diploma programmes are open to graduates, including freshers.
Launched in 2017, the Web-Enabled M.Tech initiative has enabled professionals across sectors to earn postgraduate degrees from IIT Madras while remaining in full-time employment. The institute said around 1,200 learners are currently enrolled in the programmes, with over 500 candidates having graduated so far.