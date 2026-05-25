IIT Madras, Mazagon Dock unveil Rs 4.5 Cr maritime research facility

CHENNAI: Strengthening India’s indigenous maritime research and naval technology capabilities, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Monday (May 25) unveiled an advanced ocean engineering research facility established with Rs 4.5 crore in CSR funding from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), a defence public sector undertaking under the Union Ministry of Defence.
The state-of-the-art ‘Circulating Water Tunnel Facility’, inaugurated at IIT-M’ satellite campus at Thaiyur here, is expected to significantly enhance hydrodynamic research, ship design studies and ocean engineering applications, while complementing the Centre’s push for self-reliance in the maritime sector.
The facility was inaugurated in the presence of IIT-M Director V Kamakoti, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations) Ashwin Mahalingam, MDL Chairman and Managing Director Capt. Jagmohan, and senior officials from both institutions.
Equipped with a hybrid wind and circulating water channel system, the fully operational facility will provide a controlled testing environment for advanced hydrodynamic investigations involving ship models, marine propellers, offshore systems and underwater structures. Researchers said the facility would also support experimental studies in fluid dynamics and marine vehicle technologies.
“Our partnership with Mazagon Dock marks a significant step forward in strengthening research and technology development in ocean engineering and allied disciplines,” Ashwin Mahalingam said.
He noted that the facility would create advanced training and research opportunities for students, faculty members and researchers working in maritime and naval engineering domains.
Capt. Jagmohan said academic collaborations and investments in research were essential to strengthening India’s maritime capabilities.
“Such collaborations are important in accelerating indigenous capability development and advancing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the maritime sector,” he said.
IIT-M and MDL are also exploring future collaborations, including the proposed HYDRA Centre featuring a 500-metre towing tank and research initiatives for advanced refrigeration systems for naval submarines and small vessels.