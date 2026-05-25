IIT Madras, Mazagon Dock unveil Rs 4.5 Cr maritime research facility

The state-of-the-art ‘Circulating Water Tunnel Facility’, inaugurated at IIT-M’ satellite campus at Thaiyur here, is expected to significantly enhance hydrodynamic research, ship design studies and ocean engineering applications, while complementing the Centre’s push for self-reliance in the maritime sector.

The facility was inaugurated in the presence of IIT-M Director V Kamakoti, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations) Ashwin Mahalingam, MDL Chairman and Managing Director Capt. Jagmohan, and senior officials from both institutions.