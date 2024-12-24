IIT Madras launches research centre for next-gen Amoled displays

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) has taken a significant leap forward in the field of display technology with the inauguration of an Amoled Research Centre (ARC).

Amoled (Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode) is a display technology that uses organic compounds to produce light. According to IIT-M, this state-of-the-art facility, funded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and Tata Sons, aims to develop innovative display solutions for the next generation of smartphones, tablets, watches, and wearables.

Located in the Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras, the ARC is equipped with world-class cleanrooms, fabrication, and characterisation equipment, enabling researchers to push the boundaries of display technology.

"The ARC's primary objective is to support India's initiative to develop a robust display manufacturing industry, aligning with the government's vision of making India a hub for electronics manufacturing," a release from IIT-M read.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, S Krishnan, secretary, MeitY, emphasized the significance of the ARC in driving India's industrial growth and innovation. "The Centre is developing a novel technique to manufacture Amoled displays, leveraging the 'economies-of-speed' approach. This innovative method will enable modular micro-factory production, making India a competitive player in the global display market," he said.

The ARC is currently working on several cutting-edge projects, including developing prototypes for OLED lighting and OPV power sources for mobile phones.

These initiatives aim to create innovative lighting solutions using OLED technology and design new power sources for mobile devices using Organic Photovoltaic (OPV) technology.

Speaking on the occasion, IIT-M director V Kamakoti highlighted the centre's potential to drive innovation and self-reliance in the display manufacturing sector.

"The global Amoled display business is valued at $15 billion and is expected to grow exponentially. The ARC will play a pivotal role in developing novel techniques to produce high-performance Amoled displays, catering to both the Indian and global markets," he added.

The ARC's infrastructure includes cleanrooms with 'class 100' and 'class 1000' ratings, ensuring a sterile environment for fabrication and characterisation.

The major fabrication system is an OLED cluster, where multilayer OLEDs can be grown with precise control of growth parameters.

The system also features a state-of-the-art pixel patterning system designed by a team at IIT Madras.