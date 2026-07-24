IIT Madras launches AI startup course with Rs 4 lakh seed support for top venture

Titled “Building a Successful AI Startup”, the residential programme will be held on the IIT Madras campus from August 10 to 14. The initiative is designed to bridge the gap between AI innovation and entrepreneurship by offering participants structured exposure to every stage of the startup journey, from identifying market opportunities and building a minimum viable product (MVP) to refining business models, raising capital and pitching to investors.

The course will be led by Lakshmi Shankar, General Partner at Together Fund and former Vice President of Google Search, who has also held leadership roles at Twitter, IBM and EY. A Sloan Fellow from Stanford Graduate School of Business, he will mentor participants through classroom sessions, practical exercises and discussions based on real-world AI startup experiences.