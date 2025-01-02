IIT-Madras joins Union agricultural ministry to empower farmers through digitisation

CHENNAI: In a move to bolster the agricultural sector, IIT Madras has collaborated with the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Project Vistaar, which aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the agricultural extension system through digitalisation that will benefit farmers across the country.

The pilot project, dubbed Vistaar (Virtually Integrated System to Access Agricultural Resources), seeks to fortify the existing agricultural extension system by providing farmers with timely, contextual, and accurate information and advisories.

The digitalised platform will serve as a one-stop-shop for farmers, offering expert guidance on crop production, marketing, value and supply chain management, as well as information on government schemes related to agriculture and allied sectors.

A key feature of Vistaar is the integration of a start-up information platform, developed by IIT M's Centre for Research on Start-ups.

The platform also boasts a comprehensive database of over 12,000 start-ups operating in the agriculture and farming sectors.

By leveraging this platform, farmers will gain access to innovative technologies and solutions offered by these start-ups, enabling them to enhance their productivity and competitiveness.

Professor Thillai Rajan A, head of the Centre for Research on Start-ups at IIT Madras, said, "Start-ups have the potential to drive innovation across the agricultural value chain, and we believe that this partnership will help unlock that potential,” he said.

Samuel Praveen Kumar, Joint Secretary (Extension) at the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, echoed professor Rajan's sentiments.

"The collaboration will enable us to connect farmers with innovative technologies and solutions offered by start-ups. This, in turn, will enhance the effectiveness of our extension services and contribute to the growth and development of India's agricultural sector,” he noted.

Project Vistaar

*It will provide timely, contextual, and accurate information and advisories to farmers

*Farmers can get expert guidance on crop production, marketing, value and supply chain management

*It will allow farmers to gain access to innovative technologies and solutions offered by start-ups in the agri sector