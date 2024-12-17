IIT-Madras is the first to introduce FACE admission to UG programs

CHENNAI: The IIT-Madras on Tuesday announced that it has become the first IIT in the country to introduce 'Fine Arts and Culture Excellence' (FACE) admission to undergraduate programs from the academic year 2025 - 26.

The objective of FACE admission is to reward and encourage students who have achieved excellence in fine arts and culture, IIT-Madras Rector Prof V Kamakoti told a media conference at the campus.

Two seats per program will be allotted in all B.Tech. and B.S. programs of IIT Madras under this scheme.

Of the two seats in each program, one seat will be female-only, and the other will be gender-neutral, he said.

IIT Madras will be offering seats in each of its UG programs through FACE admissions by creating two supernumerary seats per program for Indian Nationals and Overseas Citizen Of India, Person of Indian Origin (OCI/PIO) candidates who have chosen to be treated at par with Indian nationals at the time of JEE (Advanced) 2025 registration will be eligible for FACE admission.