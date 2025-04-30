IIT-Madras invites applications for BS Degree programs in Data Science, Electronic Systems

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Wednesday announced the commencement of applications for the next batch of its Bachelor of Science (BS) degree programs in Data Science and Applications and Electronic Systems, both offered through a flexible online format.

According to IIT-M, these pioneering programs are designed to make premier IIT education globally accessible, especially for those outside the traditional Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) framework.

The institute stated that more than 38,000 learners are currently enrolled, including working professionals, career shifters, international students, and school leavers.

Notably, 25% of the enrolled students are women, and 20% are over the age of 30, indicating the inclusive and diverse appeal of the program.

“Direct admission is offered to candidates who have cleared JEE Main. Others can qualify by completing a four-week online preparatory course, followed by an in-person qualifier examination. The deadline to apply is May 20, and applications can be submitted via https://study.iitm.ac.in,” a release issued by IIT-M said.

“These BS programs reflect our vision to democratise access to IIT-quality education,” said V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras.

“Three of the top 10 All India Ranks in GATE 2025 Data Science and AI were secured by students from our BS Data Science program, including the top rank—demonstrating the academic rigour we uphold. The Data Science program is open to students from all streams, while the Electronic Systems program requires candidates to have studied Physics and Mathematics in Classes XI and XII,” he added.

“These programs are breaking geographic, economic, and academic barriers,” said professor Andrew Thangaraj, Program Coordinator.

“High-performing students also have a pathway to pursue M.Tech or MS degrees at IIT Madras,” he noted.