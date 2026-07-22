IIT Madras-incubated ePlane’s full-scale prototype is here; can carry pilot + 2 pax, 110 km range

Unveiling the prototype, christened e200X (PT-01), the company said it is eying commercial operations in the emerging urban air mobility market.

The prototype will now undergo extensive ground tests before entering certified flight trials around mid-2027, said senior executives. The initial flights will be conducted without a pilot as part of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's type certification process. Commercial passenger services can begin only after the aircraft secures regulatory certification.

As per the original schedule, the company was targeting full-scale flight testing by early 2026.