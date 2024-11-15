IIT Madras, IIT Palakkad join hands to enhance educational opportunities for students

CHENNAI: The IIT Madras and IIT Palakkad have joined hands to enhance educational opportunities for students through shared resources, research internships and immersive summer programs.

This collaboration agreement seeks to capitalize on the strengths of both institutions, broadening the learning experience for students enrolled in the Bachelor of Science (BS) programs at IIT Madras and undergraduate programs at IIT Palakkad.

The Institute had launched its 4-year BS in Data Science and Applications program in June 2020.

This distinctive program provides high-quality training through online content delivery complemented by in-person assessments.

To date, over 30,000 students are actively participating in this program, fostering a vibrant, and interactive learning community, a release from IIT-Madras said here on Friday.

An MoU towards this collaboration was signed in the presence of Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and Prof. A. Seshadri Sekhar, Director, IIT Palakkad along with the faculty from both the Institutions.