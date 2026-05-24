IIT-Madras, IIT-Kanpur to help CBSE fix re-evaluation portal glitches

CHENNAI: Facing mounting complaints from students and parents over technical disruptions in the CBSE post-result services portal, the Centre has moved to stabilise the re-evaluation process by roping in experts from two premier Indian Institutes of Technology and four public sector banks.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday directed the deputation of professors and technical experts from Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur to assist the Central Board of Secondary Education in ensuring a glitch-free and transparent re-evaluation mechanism.
The intervention follows reports of repeated technical failures and payment-related issues on the CBSE's post-examination services portal, which students use for verification of marks, obtaining photocopies of answer sheets and re-evaluation requests.
According to the Union Education Ministry, the expert teams will undertake focused technological improvements in the system architecture and technical workflows. They will examine portal stability, server performance and the robustness of the overall IT infrastructure, besides reviewing login authentication, user access systems and payment gateway operations.
"Student interests remain paramount and all necessary corrective measures must be undertaken on priority to ensure a transparent, efficient and student-friendly system," Pradhan said.
In a parallel move, the minister also held discussions with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address payment gateway failures faced by students during the re-evaluation process.
Following the discussions, four public sector banks, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Indian Bank, said they would support CBSE in strengthening payment gateway integration and digital transaction systems.
The banks are expected to help establish robust payment protocols, ensure timely processing, address transaction failures and facilitate automatic refunds for excess payments, if any. Minister Pradhan has also directed CBSE to undertake a complete overhaul of its payment gateway system.