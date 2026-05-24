IIT-Madras, IIT-Kanpur to help CBSE fix re-evaluation portal glitches

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday directed the deputation of professors and technical experts from Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur to assist the Central Board of Secondary Education in ensuring a glitch-free and transparent re-evaluation mechanism.

The intervention follows reports of repeated technical failures and payment-related issues on the CBSE's post-examination services portal, which students use for verification of marks, obtaining photocopies of answer sheets and re-evaluation requests.

According to the Union Education Ministry, the expert teams will undertake focused technological improvements in the system architecture and technical workflows. They will examine portal stability, server performance and the robustness of the overall IT infrastructure, besides reviewing login authentication, user access systems and payment gateway operations.