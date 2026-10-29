IIT Madras hub, Sri Lankan telecom firm join hands for AI research

The memorandum of understanding, signed recently in Colombo, aims to strengthen Sri Lanka’s research capabilities by connecting universities, industry and government stakeholders and translating research into practical applications.



Under the agreement, Dialog will link IITM Pravartak’s research networks with Sri Lankan institutions. The collaboration will cover innovation and incubation, applied research, artificial intelligence, industry skills development, and international knowledge sharing.



Welcoming the initiative, Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha said technology and research offered opportunities to deepen bilateral ties. “I welcome this initiative as another meaningful contribution to the growing partnership between our two countries,” he said.



IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti described the partnership as very exciting and expressed hope for an active, results-oriented collaboration.

IITM Pravartak CEO Shankar Raman said the initiative would strengthen links between academic research and practical applications, enabling researchers and students to exchange knowledge and address real-world challenges.



Dialog Group CEO Supun Weerasinghe said the partnership would connect global expertise with Sri Lankan talent to develop solutions benefiting communities and enterprises.