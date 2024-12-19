IIT-Madras hosts 'The Institute Open House 2025' on Jan 3, 4

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) is set to host ‘The Institute Open House 2025’, a two-day event that will allow the general public to explore the institute's cutting-edge research centres and laboratories.

As part of IIT-M's vision of ‘Anaivarukkum IITM’ (IITM for All), the event aims to make the institute accessible to everyone. The public will have the opportunity to witness the institute’s innovative research and projects.

The event, scheduled to take place on January 3 and 4, 2025, will feature over 60 stalls showcasing groundbreaking research, projects, and demos.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore four national research centres, 11 institute research centers, 15 centers of excellence, and over 90 advanced laboratories.

Speaking about the event, professor Sathyanarayana N Gummadi, Dean (Students), IIT-M, said, "This is a unique opportunity for everyone to visit IIT Madras and experience innovative research being done here. We believe this will be an opportunity to motivate the young generation -- the leaders of tomorrow."

The event is expected to attract over 60,000 visitors and has already generated significant interest, with over one million visits to the institute's website.

The Institute Open House 2025 is part of Shaastra, the annual technical festival of IIT Madras, which will be held from January 3 to 7, 2025.

Those interested in attending the event can register online at --shaastra.org/open-house -- before December 25.