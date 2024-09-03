IIT Madras hosts Swayam Plus National Workshop – ‘SkillScape 2024’

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) hosted a SWAYAM Plus National Workshop – ‘SkillScape 2024’ on Monday, focused on ‘Navigating the Future of Higher Education and Skilling’.

The workshop explored the transformative potential of technology and partnerships in addressing skill gap while also providing platforms for key stakeholders to showcase their initiatives and solutions.

Several new Initiatives on SWAYAM Plus were also launched on the occasion.

MoUs were also signed with PAN-IIT Foundation, HCL Technologies and other organisations, bringing the total partners on SWAYAM Plus to 55.

IIT Madras has launched six new, skill-based courses, all developed by experts from the institute, on SWAYAM Plus, in partnership with IITM Pravartak Technologies.

These courses will be offered by IIT Madras with the industry having expressed interest in recruiting the students coming out of these programs.

The new courses launched include ‘Advanced Electronic Manufacturing’ an NCrF 4.5 level course, ‘CNC Machining’- fundamentals with practical exposure, ‘Comprehensive Electronics and Embedded Systems’ NCrF 4.5 level course, ‘Digital Manufacturing Practice’ NCrF 4.5 level and ‘Smart Manufacturing’ – Fundamentals.

SWAYAM Plus is a joint initiative by the Ministry of Education, Government of India and IIT Madras, launched in line with National Education Policy’s (NEP 2020) focus on promoting and encouraging employability-focused, skilling courses. It aims to build employable skills among graduates across chosen sectors critical to India’s growth.

The aim is also to align industry skills with academic courses, thereby bridging the gap.

As on date, SWAYAM Plus has more than one lakh registered learners and 55 industry partners around 300 industry-focused courses, of which 60 of them are NCrF aligned courses.

It offers more than 11,000 internship opportunities across industries ranging from manufacturing, energy and BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) to digital and emerging technologies, among others.

The themes of Skillscape 2024 include:

1. Need for skilling in institutes of higher learning

2. Role of technology in skilling

3. Industry-academia partnerships for skilling in HEIs

4. Reaching tier II & III cities/towns

A Panel Discussion on ‘Getting job ready on Day 0’ was also held focused on Industry expectations for graduate skills, challenges universities face in skilling students, and potential solutions.