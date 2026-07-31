IIT Madras hosts first BIMSTEC AI road safety hackathon, eyes regional collaboration

Organised by the Centre of Excellence for Road Safety (CoERS) under the aegis of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the hackathon was held recently.

Participants from India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand competed under the theme ‘AI in Road Safety’. The initiative seeks to position IIT-M as a regional platform connecting governments, academic institutions and innovators to address road safety through technology. The BIMSTEC region is home to nearly 1.8 billion people and records around two lakh road fatalities annually.