IIT Madras, Herbalife launch India’s first plant cell fermentation centre

CHENNAI: In a move aimed at strengthening India’s capabilities in sustainable biomanufacturing and reducing dependence on conventional sourcing of plant-derived ingredients, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and Herbalife International India Pvt. Ltd. have launched the country’s first dedicated Centre of Excellence (CoE) on Plant Cell Fermentation Technology.
The facility, inaugurated at the IIT Madras Research Park, is expected to serve as a national platform for research, innovation and commercialisation in plant cell fermentation, an emerging field that enables the sustainable production of herbal biomass, phytochemicals and value-added plant-derived compounds for health and wellness applications.
The Centre seeks to bridge the gap between laboratory research and industrial deployment by integrating advanced cultivation systems, downstream processing technologies and metabolomics-based analytical platforms. It is also expected to facilitate technology transfer, intellectual property creation, entrepreneurship and workforce development in the sector.
Addressing the inaugural event, IIT Madras Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations) Ashwin Mahalingam said the initiative demonstrated how academia and industry could jointly create long-term scientific infrastructure for the country. “With the high-end research facilities at the Centre, we are confident of advancing plant cell bioprocessing and translating research into solutions with societal impact,” he said.
Smita Srivastava, Head of the Centre, said the facility would help position India as a global hub for commercial plant cell fermentation. “Our vision is to take discoveries from laboratory to pilot scale and ultimately to societal and industrial impact through research, innovation and industry partnerships,” she noted.
Herbalife India Managing Director Ajay Khanna described the Centre as an investment in future scientific capabilities. “The initiative will create opportunities for researchers, students and innovators while helping bridge the gap between scientific discovery and industrial application,” he said.
The inauguration was attended by CSIR Director General N Kalaiselvi, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti and National Biodiversity Authority Chairperson Virendra R Tiwari. Panel discussions involving Indian and international experts examined commercial opportunities and regulatory frameworks for plant cell fermentation-based products, underscoring India’s ambition to emerge as a key player in the sector.