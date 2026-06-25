IIT Madras, Herbalife launch India’s first plant cell fermentation centre

The facility, inaugurated at the IIT Madras Research Park, is expected to serve as a national platform for research, innovation and commercialisation in plant cell fermentation, an emerging field that enables the sustainable production of herbal biomass, phytochemicals and value-added plant-derived compounds for health and wellness applications.

The Centre seeks to bridge the gap between laboratory research and industrial deployment by integrating advanced cultivation systems, downstream processing technologies and metabolomics-based analytical platforms. It is also expected to facilitate technology transfer, intellectual property creation, entrepreneurship and workforce development in the sector.