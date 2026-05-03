IIT Madras: Founders, funders, facilitators spar over startup success

Moderated by Prof Ashwin Mahalingam, the session adopted a format inspired by ‘Omega Ball’, a three-sided debate where teams simultaneously compete against two others to examine the shifting dynamics of the startup ecosystem.

Representing the founders, Badri Seshadri, co-founder of Cricinfo, and LS Ganesh, former professor of IIT-M, argued that the founder remains the only indispensable element. “Ventures have always been brought out by founders who are driven by passion,” he said, pointing to repeated failures that do not enter success narratives.

Recalling Cricinfo’s early years, he added that access to capital led to higher spending with the expectation of further rounds, until a market collapse left the company struggling and close to a fire sale. “That experience,” he said, “underscored the need for prudence in building revenues rather than depending on capital cycles. You can build with customers. Customer funding is far more important than venture funding, and that bootstrapping as seen in companies like Zoho fosters a more resilient business culture.”

He emphasised that while funders see a portfolio, founders commit blood and sweat to a single vision that cannot be diversified. “It’s not your company; it’s your money,” he said, addressing funders.