IIT Madras felicitates 1,842 NPTEL learners from South India

The learners were recognised at the ‘NPTEL Stars’ ceremony held on the institute’s campus. The distinction is conferred on individuals who consistently complete multiple NPTEL courses and earn certifications across disciplines over several semesters.

Of the 10,763 NPTEL candidates recognised across India during the January-April 2026 semester, 1,842 were from the South Zone. As many as 8,011 learners earned the recognition for the first time. More than 550 SWAYAM-NPTEL Local Chapter Coordinators from the South Zone will be felicitated on Saturday for expanding access to online learning.