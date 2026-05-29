IIT Madras develops injectable hydrogel that could replace weeks of fibrosis medication

The patented technology, developed at the institute’s Tissue Engineering and Biomaterials Laboratory under the Department of Biotechnology, is designed to provide sustained and controlled delivery of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory drugs at the disease site. Researchers estimate that the innovation could potentially reduce treatment costs from nearly USD 2,000-3,000 per course to about USD 300, making advanced therapies more accessible.

A key feature of the hydrogel is its composition, which combines naturally derived biomaterials sourced from silk cocoons and seaweed. The biodegradable and biocompatible material gradually breaks down in the body without leaving harmful residues while supporting tissue repair and healthy cell growth.